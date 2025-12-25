Brooklyn Beckham remains unfazed amid Instagram fallout with family

Brooklyn Beckham appears unbothered by the growing rift with his famous family.

The 26‑year‑old recently cut digital ties with his parents and siblings leaving fans stunned at the apparent estrangement.

Cruz Beckham clarified that the family had been 'blocked' by their eldest son rather than unfollowing him themselves

Even when the fallout over his Instagram block continues to dominate headlines, Brooklyn leaned into his own narrative rather than addressing the controversy directly.

He took to TikTok to post a clip on his Cloud23 Hot Sauce account featuring him strolling through the city as Lady Gaga’s Telephone played in the background.

Highlighting the lyric “sorry I cannot hear you, I’m kinda busy”, he seemed to signal that he was focused on his own life and ventures rather than the family drama.

Next, he continued to promote his hot sauce brand with fans noticing the timing and the message behind the post.

The post reinforces the idea that Brooklyn has no plans to mend fences as a source close to the couple deemed the Instagram fallout as 'complete estrangement' from his family.

The insider revealed as per Daily Mail, "It is very clear that this is a sign of his complete estrangement from his family."

"For David and Victoria it was their last connection to Brooklyn as he has made it very clear he doesn't want to talk to them anymore, they haven't spoken for months and months now."

"By following him it was a message to him that they still love him and still want to follow his life. Now they can't do that, but it's not their doing."