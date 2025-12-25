'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer gives fans 'goosebumps'

Cillian Murphy's The Immortal Man is set to premiere on March 20

Peaky Blinders much-awaited movie The Immortal Man first look has been officially dropped by Netflix.

Earlier today, the streaming giant release the official teaser showcasing the return of Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby.

The globally acclaimed crime show made the character of Tommy famous; a guy who leads a gang in Birmingham.

The Immortal Man will continue where the Peaky Blinders series left off. The movie is going to bring him back to the bombed Birmingham during the WWII.

He becomes involved in secret wartime mission, facing new threats as he reckons with his past.

In the teaser, the Oppenheimer actor can be heard saying, “I’m not that man anymore.” However, another voice can also be heard asking him to "comeback".

The trailblazing glimpse has created a stir on the internet with fans going crazy over the return of Murphy as Shelby. They believe that it is the best "Christmas present" they could ever receive.

Some fans are getting ecstatic because of his iconic walk showcased in the teaser. “Damn that walk gives me goosebumps”, wrote another fan.

A third internet user commented, “Seeing Cillian Murphy back as Tommy Shelby in the year 2026 is bloody amazing.”

The Immortal Man is set to release in selected theatres on March 6. Meanwhile, it will premiere on Netflix on March 20.