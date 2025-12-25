Brad Pitt lands under fire with new legal troubles amid Angelina Jolie case

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been embroiled in legal war over winery for 3 years

Brad Pitt has been fighting a legal war with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, for years, and now he has been hit with another lawsuit.

The 62-year-old actor is accused of copyright infringement by a skincare brand, which claims that Pitt’s brand copied their name, logo, design, as well as web presence.

The Fight Club star is the founder of skincare brand called, Beau Domaine, while Brandon Palas, a competitor in the market has a company called, Beau D.

The accuser’s company was already working when Pitt launched his in 2022 with the name Le Domaine, which they quickly changed to Beau Domaine, to the plaintiff’s shock.

Although the companies tried to reach a mutual settlement, it did not work and they Palas ended up filing a legal complaint.

"Our priority is protecting the integrity of Beau D. and ensuring that customers are not misled. We strongly believe in originality and protecting what makes Beau D. unique," the plaintiff told RadarOnline.

According to reports, Palas is demanding $75,000 to compensate for damages.

The new lawsuit comes as a fresh blow to the F1 actor who is already stressed because of the Chateau Miraval legal battle with the Maleficent star.