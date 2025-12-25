Piano expert praises Charlotte performance of ‘moderately difficult’ piece

Princess Charlotte left a lasting impression on all the people who tuned into to watch the surprise duet with her mother Kate Middleton.

The Together at Christmas Carol service was broadcasted on the eve of Christmas and it featured the mother and daughter performing Holm Sound, a piece of music that was originally composed by Erland Cooper and inspired by his love of Orkney, in the Shetland Islands.

The performance was pre-recorded at Windsor Castle and it earned praises from royal fans and including the Emmy nominated, Scottish composer, producer, Erland, himself.

The musician was personally invited by the Princess of Wales for some “encouragement” and clearly taken by the “lovely” performance. The piece is classified as “moderately” difficult for those in Grade 4-6.

“I mean, imagine anybody performing a piece of music in front of a film crew, and then the person who wrote it,” he said. “Princess Charlotte played beautifully, she really has a wonderful way of playing the lighter notes just beautifully.”

He added that it was “certainly one of my favourite winter solstice moments” and it was “very special, sort of quiet moment”.

Erland also described the special significance the piece held for him, some thing that the young princess was not aware of when she played the music.

“There’s a wonderful bit of serendipity as the piece was composed and dedicated to my mum, also called Charlotte,” he shared. “They didn't know about, that it’s about motherhood, and how family plays such an important role and such a key part to all of this.”