Saturday Oct 31 2020
Famous Turkish chef, Burak Ozdemir arrives in Pakistan

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

The Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir poses with Pakistani fans on his arrival in Pakistan. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Hassan Niazi

The popular Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir, who is known for his gigantic sized portions of Middle Eastern Foods worldwide, has arrived in Pakistan on Saturday.

With over 476,000 followers on Twitter and a whopping 17.2million followers on Instagram, Burak has now become a global sensation.

Upon his arrival in Pakistan, the celebrated chef said that both countries share an extraordinary harmony when it comes to cultures and food and he has traveled all the way from his country to experience what Pakistan actually looks like in reality.

On the other hand, Burak’s fans on Twitter are over the moon as they welcome their favourite chef to Pakistan.

Earlier, Burak in a video message on social media had said that he would visit Pakistan this month. Sharing his plans, the renowned chef had said that he wanted to come to Pakistan and meet the people himself.

The chef went viral on social media after one of his videos, where he was making a giant-sized kebab, was reposted by 9GAG. The 26-year-old Turkey-based chef relishes cooking large-sized meals on camera.

