Queen Elizabeth shares her Windsor Castle with ghosts?

British Queen Elizabeth II, who is reportedly set to step down and hand over the throne to her son Prince Charles next year, and her sister had allegedly spotted the ghost in the Windsor Castle.



Windsor Castle is strongly associated with the English and succeeding British royal family, and embodies almost 1,000 years of architectural history.

The Castle has made headlines in recent years for hosting royal weddings as well.

According to a report by House Beautiful, Windsor Castle also hosts as many as 25 ghosts that included King Henry VIII and King George III.

According to the report, Queen Elizabeth II and her sister Margaret had allegedly spotted the ghost of Elizabeth I, their mother, in the library of the Windsor Castle.

The same report says the ghost of George III has also been spotted in the room below the library of the castle.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth will reportedly 'step down next year' and hand over the British throne to the heir next in line, her son Prince Charles when she reaches the age of 95, a royal biographer has claimed.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson said: 'I still firmly believe when the Queen becomes 95, that she will step down.'