Prince William gets his 'ruthlessness' in Meghan and Harry's case from Queen

Prince William appeared to have adopted Queen Elizabeth II's 'ruthlessness'

Out of the two royal brothers, Prince William has always been more responsible and sensitive towards his position in the royal family and seems to have inherited the will to sacrifice for the Crown from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. 

While Prince William is trained to be the future monarch of Britain, he has also appeared to have adopted his grandmother’s 'ruthlessness' in the consequences of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit.

What came as a set of dire confessions, royal biographer Robert Lacey's recent interview sparked a lot of conjecture. The historian in his statement said: "At the end of the day we saw ruthlessness from the Queen over her absolute refusal to allow the Sussexes to use the word royal for their new branding, and we’re seeing the same ruthlessness in William."

During the Sandringham summit in January, Prince Charles, Prince William, and the Queen had a detailed discussion with Prince Harry over his decision to step out from his royal duties along with Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan wanted to continue their royal duties and only let go of their titles, which as it seems, was not acceptable to other family members. While retaining their full royal titles, they also had to relinquish the use of their HRH stature.

William’s utmost respect for the Crown is what called upon a quick drift between the brothers.

