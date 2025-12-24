 
Geo News

Turning Point: Did Nicki Minaj delete Instagram after backlash over Trump?

Nicki Minaj has deleted her Instagram account after her viral JD Vance 'assassin' remark to Erica Kirk

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 24, 2025

Nicki Minaj has turned from Trump hater to Trump supporter
Nicki Minaj has turned from Trump hater to Trump supporter 

Nicki Minaj has seemingly hit a turning point after her bombshell comments about Donald Trump and JD Vance.

Just days after taking the Turning Point USA stage alongside Erica Kirk, the Queen of Rap has disappeared from Instagram. The rumour mill immediately began churning, with reports claiming Minaj lost 10 million followers after she publicly praised the US President and her “assassin” faux pas about the US Vice President.

But though her official Instagram profile, @nickiminaj, is currently inactive, there is no evidence linking the account’s disappearance to a dramatic loss of followers or her appearance at the TPUSA event.

Follower data suggests the rumoured numbers are significantly exaggerated. In November, Minaj had approximately 227.5 million followers. By December, that number dipped to around 223.8 million. In October, her follower count stood at roughly 223.9 million, indicating normal fluctuations rather than a sudden mass exodus.

The Grammy-winning rapper’s appearance at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest event on December 21 — where she showed support for conservative causes — was a shocker. Minaj has been openly critical of Trump in the past, but her political stance has changed significantly over the past few years. 

More From Entertainment

Jason Kelce gives rare glimpse into Taylor Swift's role in Kelce family
Jason Kelce gives rare glimpse into Taylor Swift's role in Kelce family
Kate Winslet talks about strong message 'Goodbye June' delivers
Kate Winslet talks about strong message 'Goodbye June' delivers
Priyanka Chopra celebrates Nick Jonas's new achievement: 'You deserve this'
Priyanka Chopra celebrates Nick Jonas's new achievement: 'You deserve this'
Jason Kelce reflects on drastic life changes in 2025
Jason Kelce reflects on drastic life changes in 2025
What led to Victoria Beckham get blocked by son Brooklyn?
What led to Victoria Beckham get blocked by son Brooklyn?
Taylor Swift wins hearts with generous move: 'She's a national treasure'
Taylor Swift wins hearts with generous move: 'She's a national treasure'