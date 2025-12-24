Turning Point: Did Nicki Minaj delete Instagram after backlash over Trump?

Nicki Minaj has turned from Trump hater to Trump supporter

Nicki Minaj has seemingly hit a turning point after her bombshell comments about Donald Trump and JD Vance.

Just days after taking the Turning Point USA stage alongside Erica Kirk, the Queen of Rap has disappeared from Instagram. The rumour mill immediately began churning, with reports claiming Minaj lost 10 million followers after she publicly praised the US President and her “assassin” faux pas about the US Vice President.

But though her official Instagram profile, @nickiminaj, is currently inactive, there is no evidence linking the account’s disappearance to a dramatic loss of followers or her appearance at the TPUSA event.

Follower data suggests the rumoured numbers are significantly exaggerated. In November, Minaj had approximately 227.5 million followers. By December, that number dipped to around 223.8 million. In October, her follower count stood at roughly 223.9 million, indicating normal fluctuations rather than a sudden mass exodus.

The Grammy-winning rapper’s appearance at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest event on December 21 — where she showed support for conservative causes — was a shocker. Minaj has been openly critical of Trump in the past, but her political stance has changed significantly over the past few years.