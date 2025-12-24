Jason Kelce gives rare glimpse into Taylor Swift's role in Kelce family

Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce’s brother Travis Kelce are soon to get married

Jason Kelce talked about the special place Taylor Swift occupies in Travis Kelce’s family, with a sweet gesture which says much about the Kelces.

The 38-year-old former Philadelphia Eagles centre shared that the biggest pop superstar, 36, is for him, his soon-to-be sister-in-law, and that’s all that matters.

The retired NFL star was asked about his opinion on Taylor’s mastermind business skills, during his interview with the Wall Street Journal, and he stated, “We’ve tried to keep a lot of that out of the relationship. I just enjoy her being my brother’s soon-to-be wife, and aunt to my kids, and we try to leave that relationship where it should be, there.”

Despite not taking her help in business matters, Jason admitted that he is a great fan of how she operates, “watching her savviness in getting her entire music catalogue back, watching how she has toured the globe while also writing an entire new album, the level at which she takes control over a lot of different aspects but also allowing people to be experts in their own right, I think that a lot of that stuff is fun to watch.”

The Grammy winner’s husband-to-be and Jason both have openly admired the Opalite hitmaker’s work ethic and discipline for her job countless times, on their podcast, New Heights, and during other public statements.