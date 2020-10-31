Fissures emerge in PML-N's Balochistan chapter over PDM rally in Quetta

PML-N Balochistan chapter president Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch (top) and Sanaullah Zehri (bottom left) with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. Photo: File

The PML-N may be taking on the government, but the party’s Balochistan chapter is in turmoil after the party decided not to invite former chief minister Sanaullah Zehri to the October 25 gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Quetta, sources informed Geo News.

According to sources, the PML-N’s central leadership had decided not to invite Sanaullah Zehri to the PDM gathering in Quetta, which did not go down well with its leaders in the province.

Sources also alleged that the president of PML-N’s Balochistan chapter, retired Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch, had also expressed his reservations over the hardline stance adopted by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. They have stated that the PML-N's provincial leaders will announce their future course of action soon.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal clarified that the PML-N decided not to invite Zehri as there is a rift going on between the former chief minister and BNP-M leader Akhtar Mengal.

PDM power show in Quetta

The differences emerged after the PDM, in a show of defiance coupled with street power, held its third anti-government rally in the Balochistan capital and reiterated their resolve to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying "the sun is about to set" on his government.

The gathering was held at Quetta's Ayub Stadium.

Among the PDM leadership, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, as well as JUI-F chief and PDM leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, all addressed the large show of supporters who gathered to hear the Opposition speak.