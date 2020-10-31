Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Fissures emerge in PML-N's Balochistan chapter over PDM rally in Quetta

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

PML-N Balochistan chapter president Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch (top) and Sanaullah Zehri (bottom left) with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. Photo: File 

The PML-N may be taking on the government, but the party’s Balochistan chapter is in turmoil after the party decided not to invite former chief minister Sanaullah Zehri to the October 25 gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Quetta, sources informed Geo News.

According to sources, the PML-N’s central leadership had decided not to invite Sanaullah Zehri to the PDM gathering in Quetta, which did not go down well with its leaders in the province.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz says PML-N has 'broken the shackles of fear'

Sources also alleged that the president of PML-N’s Balochistan chapter, retired Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch, had also expressed his reservations over the hardline stance adopted by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. They have stated that the PML-N's provincial leaders will announce their future course of action soon.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal clarified that the PML-N decided not to invite Zehri as there is a rift going on between the former chief minister and BNP-M leader Akhtar Mengal.

PDM power show in Quetta 

The differences emerged after the PDM, in a show of defiance coupled with street power, held its third anti-government rally in the Balochistan capital and reiterated their resolve to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying "the sun is about to set" on his government.

Read more: PML-N MPA Jalil Sharaqpuri lashes out at Nawaz Sharif, says he has 'mental illness'

The gathering was held at Quetta's Ayub Stadium.

Among the PDM leadership, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, as well as JUI-F chief and PDM leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, all addressed the large show of supporters who gathered to hear the Opposition speak.

More From Pakistan:

NCOC ‘concerned’ on coronavirus situation in Pakistan

NCOC ‘concerned’ on coronavirus situation in Pakistan
Govt petitioned to initiate Article 6 proceedings against Ayaz Sadiq: Ijaz Shah

Govt petitioned to initiate Article 6 proceedings against Ayaz Sadiq: Ijaz Shah
‘We stand with the Turkish nation': PM Imran Khan sends condolences to quake-hit Turkey

‘We stand with the Turkish nation': PM Imran Khan sends condolences to quake-hit Turkey
Abhinandan controversy: Ayaz Sadiq denies making 'irresponsible statement'

Abhinandan controversy: Ayaz Sadiq denies making 'irresponsible statement'
Consequences of fighting against state could be dangerous, warns Sheikh Rasheed

Consequences of fighting against state could be dangerous, warns Sheikh Rasheed
Judge irked by Hamza Shahbaz's refusal to travel in armoured vehicle

Judge irked by Hamza Shahbaz's refusal to travel in armoured vehicle
Picnickers again leave Karachi's Sea View beach filthy, inviting Wasim Akram's wrath

Picnickers again leave Karachi's Sea View beach filthy, inviting Wasim Akram's wrath
6 out of 10 women holding master's degree unemployed: survey

6 out of 10 women holding master's degree unemployed: survey
Veteran journalist Saleem Asmi passes away in Karachi

Veteran journalist Saleem Asmi passes away in Karachi
NCOC asks people to report COVID-19 SOP violations

NCOC asks people to report COVID-19 SOP violations
Couldn't have survived without wife Bushra Bibi: PM Imran Khan

Couldn't have survived without wife Bushra Bibi: PM Imran Khan
Region could flare up any time, PM Imran Khan warns US

Region could flare up any time, PM Imran Khan warns US

Latest

view all