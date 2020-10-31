Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 31 2020
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plan to ditch royal links: report

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plan to ditch royal links: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly branching out on their own and reportedly plan to curate their own version of the “American dream" via Archewell.

This report has been brought forward by Nigel Cawthorne, a royal author responsible for writing, Prince Andrew, Epstein, Maxwell and the Palace.

He was quoted telling Express UK, “Archewell’s roots are evidently part of the American Dream: you act and your rewards will be plentiful. Meghan, after all, is American and has only lived in Britain briefly.”

The author also added that he does not believe Meghan and Harry will keep Archewell linked to Britain. "She has lived that story, rising to marry her Prince. It is unlikely that the organisation will make much use of the couple’s royal connection apart from Harry.”

The reason for this is that is because, “It is after all his background and his official name is still Prince Harry - not Harry Mountbatten-Windsor."

As of now, not much is truly known of Archewell, other than its mission statement. According to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ - the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’.”

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

