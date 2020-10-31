Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 31 2020
By
HMSHamid Mian Shaikh

Badin men allegedly gang-rape teen with speech impairment for four months

By
HMSHamid Mian Shaikh

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

In this representational image, a girl can be seen trapped inside a room. — Reuters/Files

A teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped for four months near a Badin village, with the incident coming to light after the victim got pregnant, police said Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Goth Mohib Dal area near Badin. The 17-year-old girl was unable to tell her parents as she is unable to speak due to a speech impairment.

The police have registered a case against the suspects, who are reportedly relatives. Meanwhile, the victim has been shifted to a hospital for medical tests.


