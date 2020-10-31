'Selected-18 more dangerous than COVID-19,' says Sindh information minister in retort to federal counterpart

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz (left) and Sindh information minister Nasir Hussain Shah. — PID/PPI

Sindh information minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday remarked that the "selected-18 are more dangerous than COVID-19" in a retort to his federal counterpart Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz.



Shah also issued an "open challenge" to Faraz to come to Sindh and witness firsthand the amount of "relief" provided to the people.

Shah was responding to a statement by Faraz earlier in the day where he had accused PPP of "ruining Sindh".

Faraz had said "PPP has turned Sindh into a living hell and are making promises to Gilgit-Baltistan", in a reference to the party's ramped up campaigning efforts in the region to secure seats in its legislative assembly, with the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing large crowds daily.



The Sindh information minister said that he will then gladly accompany Faraz to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — where the PTI has a ruling government — and show him the "tormented, whimpering, sobbing" people.



"I don't know how those who have destroyed the economy can say that Sindh has been turned into a living hell for people," said Shah.



"The selected-18 are more dangerous than COVID-19," he added, referring to the PTI government that came into power in 2018.





