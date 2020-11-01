Can't connect right now! retry
Offset allegedly faked his arrest to gain traction on social media

Fans believe Offset's arrest to be a well-enacted publicity stunt

Cardi B's husband Offset was deatined by police officers during a concert organised in favour of Joe Biden.

While the entire incident was showcased live on Instagram, fans believe it to be a well-enacted publicity stunt.

According to many, Cardi B and her husband are pretty good at manipulating the media.

According to a female hip-hop producer, “Love has nothing to do with it. The more they fight, the more press they get. These are not ­stupid people. Everything is a media stunt.”

