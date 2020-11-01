Can't connect right now! retry
Justin Bieber gets candid about being suicidal: 'The pain was so consistent'

Justin Bieber talks about how he navigated through extremely troubled times

Justin Bieber shocked the world after his most candid confessions about battling depression came afloat.

The Canadian singer revealed he went through some extremely dark times, wherein he battled haunting thoughts like ending his life.

Bieber took to his recent episode of YouTube Originals documentary, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, to confess that he used to have suicidal thoughts.

“There were times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, man is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent,” the 26-year-old musician confessed.

He went on to explain that he was “just suffering, right? So, I’m just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this."

The singer sought therapy after which he feels better and whole.

“The last 8 months have been a time for growth. Happy and healthy,” Bieber revealed.

Later in his documentary, Justin did offer up advice to fans who might be going through the same thing. “I just would encourage people, like, ‘Hey, if you’re feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud.’ There’s a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain.”


