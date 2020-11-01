Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Lori Loughlin's daughters having hard time holding up as actress begins to serve jail sentence

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

 Lori Loughlin's daughters will have a very different and hard holiday season this year, reveals a source

Lori Loughlin began her sentence in California prison on Saturday after pleading guilty in college admissions scandal.

As reported by E!News, the Full House star's daughters have been feeling 'distraught' after bidding farewell to their mother just before the holiday season.

"The girls were there saying their goodbyes before Lori headed off," a source told E!. "It was a big moment for their family and everyone was very upset. Although the girls knew it was coming and have had time to prepare, it's still devastating to see their mom go.

"Both Olivia and Bella are very distraught over it. They are grateful it is for only two months but are anxious knowing they will have a very different and hard holiday season this year."

"Lori was upset but is putting on a brave face for the family. She's trying to be strong. She's ready to get in and out and close the door on this chapter," the insider added.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber gets candid about being suicidal: 'The pain was so consistent'

Justin Bieber gets candid about being suicidal: 'The pain was so consistent'
Offset allegedly faked his arrest to gain traction on social media

Offset allegedly faked his arrest to gain traction on social media
Prince Philip reeling in pain after royal duties made him physically weak

Prince Philip reeling in pain after royal duties made him physically weak

Queen Elizabeth 'lost all timidity after becoming England's Sovereign'

Queen Elizabeth 'lost all timidity after becoming England's Sovereign'
Kendall Jenner wins the internet with her tribute to Pamela Anderson

Kendall Jenner wins the internet with her tribute to Pamela Anderson

Queen Elizabeth to abdicate in favour of Prince Charles on her birthday: report

Queen Elizabeth to abdicate in favour of Prince Charles on her birthday: report
'Avengers Endgame' actor Brie Larson prepares American fans for challenge ahead

'Avengers Endgame' actor Brie Larson prepares American fans for challenge ahead

Bella Hadid elated after bumping into two popular US politicians

Bella Hadid elated after bumping into two popular US politicians

Prince Charles’s ascension will ‘hasten the end of the monarchy’: report

Prince Charles’s ascension will ‘hasten the end of the monarchy’: report
Prince Harry dubbed a ‘bare-faced hypocrite’: report

Prince Harry dubbed a ‘bare-faced hypocrite’: report
Snoop Dogg dons Batman's suit

Snoop Dogg dons Batman's suit
Queen in financial distress: Monarchy told to leave Buckingham Palace

Queen in financial distress: Monarchy told to leave Buckingham Palace

Latest

view all