Lori Loughlin's daughters having hard time holding up as actress begins to serve jail sentence

Lori Loughlin's daughters will have a very different and hard holiday season this year, reveals a source

Lori Loughlin began her sentence in California prison on Saturday after pleading guilty in college admissions scandal.



As reported by E!News, the Full House star's daughters have been feeling 'distraught' after bidding farewell to their mother just before the holiday season.

"The girls were there saying their goodbyes before Lori headed off," a source told E!. "It was a big moment for their family and everyone was very upset. Although the girls knew it was coming and have had time to prepare, it's still devastating to see their mom go.

"Both Olivia and Bella are very distraught over it. They are grateful it is for only two months but are anxious knowing they will have a very different and hard holiday season this year."

"Lori was upset but is putting on a brave face for the family. She's trying to be strong. She's ready to get in and out and close the door on this chapter," the insider added.