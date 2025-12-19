'Last Samurai Standing' returns as Netflix confirms season 2

Netflix’s Japanese period-action hit Last Samurai Standing is officially returning for a second season.

The streamer confirmed the renewal on Friday in Japan after the series became a major global success.

Since its debut, the Meiji-era battle drama has topped Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for non-English series and ranked in the Top 10 in 88 countries.

In Japan, it held the no 1 spot for four straight weeks, making it one of the country’s biggest releases of the year.

The series also made history as the first all-Japanese production nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award in the best foreign language series category.

It currently holds a 100 percent “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Michihito Fujii, Last Samurai Standing is led by Junichi Okada, who stars in the series while also serving as producer and action choreographer.

The show is based on Shogo Imamura’s award-winning novel Ikusagami and centers on a deadly survival game filled with stylized sword combat.

In a previous interview, Okada hinted at future storylines involving supernatural elements from the original novel.

In a statement on the renewal, Okada said, “I’m pleased to see that Last Samurai Standing has reached global audiences and has been confirmed for a second season. I’m excited to get back into this wild world and once again charge into battle with the production team. We hope to make the next season even more energetic and action-packed. We’d love to have you along for the ride, and please stay tuned for Season 2.”

Fujii added, “I’m very pleased and relieved that Last Samurai Standing has been such a big hit outside Japan. Thank you so much… There’s no doubt that Season 2 will be even bigger and better than the first.”

Set in the late 19th century, the series follows 292 samurai competing for a massive cash prize at Kyoto’s Tenryuji Temple. Okada stars as Shujiro Saga, a warrior fighting to save his family.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for Season 2.