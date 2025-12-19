Dwayne Johnson talks about powerful message ‘The Smashing Machine’ carries

Dwayne Johnson described his newly released movie The Smashing Machine a tribute to late friends, who had mental health issues.

Dedicating it to the people who have battled addiction and depression, the American actor and professional wrestler reflected on the deeply emotional idea that shaped the Benny Safdie-directed film.

"Over the past two decades, I lost exactly 15 friends to addiction and suicide who just couldn't handle the pressure," he told Variety on Thursday, December 18.

"In a way, The Smashing Machine is a love letter to the men and women who struggle, who have made it on the other side, and who didn't make it on the other side," the 53-year-old continued. "So Smashing Machine became more of a film, so that's the thing."

He opened up about the inspiration behind The Smashing Machine, which is based on the true story of American mixed martial legend Mark Kerr as he battled a rocky personal life to become one of the most prolific wrestlers and mixed martial artists in history.

The Moana star played the role of the UFC legend in the movie, released on October 3, meanwhile Emily Blunt portrayed his then-wife, Dawn Staples.

For the unversed, Johnson speaking openly about depression and suicide is nothing new.

Over the years, he has been vocal about being surrounded by friends and family who have struggled with suicidal thoughts including his mother, Ata Johnson, who attempted suicide when he was just 15 years old by walking into oncoming traffic on a Nashville highway.