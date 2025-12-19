Kate Winslet speaks out on gender bias amid her directorial debut

Kate Winslet has opened up about the pay of her crew on her directorial debut, Goodbye June.

The Titanic star, 50, critisised about gender differences within the film industry as she revealed that being a female director meant she was compelled to call in favours to get Goodbye June, as people were unwilling to invest.

This situation meant that some crew were underpaid because she could'nt secure a large enough budget for the film.

Appearing on Kermode & Mayo's Take podcast on Saturday, Kate said: 'When you're a woman, you do a huge amount of ringing around and calling in favours so sometimes with a budget like Goodbye June you might be asking people to come and work for less than their weekly rate.

'I'm talking about department heads and their crew. Sometimes people take a little bit of a hit because they want to come and be part of that experience and they want to support you and we did have that on Goodbye June.'

Kate added: 'What I would say is that I think there's a different language that is used when addressing female directors to male directors.

'It's a different set of language that is used talking to actresses who become directors as opposed to male actors who become directors.

'Strangely with male actors - and this is absolutely no criticism of them at all because when I think about the brilliant young actors in this country who have been directing recently it's incredibly exciting - but they're just allowed to get on with it.'

Kate has gone behind the camera for the first time as she makes her directorial debut for the Netflix family drama.