Sunday Nov 01 2020
Victoria Beckham torn between inviting Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to son's wedding

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

With the two Duchesses present, Victoria Beckham does not want to give out any chance of a confrontation

Victoria Beckham is on the brink of making a very crucial decision when she sends out invite to potential guests attending her son, Brooklyn Beckham's wedding.

The Posh Spice founder is apparently torn between inviting Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to Brooklyn's nuptials, as she fears it might not turn out to be a pleasant experience for all.

With the two Duchesses present at the key event, Victoria believes it might give out way to an intense confrontation.

Victoria has had a deep bond with Meghan and she, along with her footballer husband, was even invited to the Duchess's wedding with Harry.

A source spoke of Meghan's friendship with Victoria, “Vic’s been helping Meghan with her move to LA and Meghan has helped promote Victoria’s fashion line.

“But Vic’s been worried about inviting Meghan and Harry alongside Kate and William to the wedding.

“She is not only worried about how they all might feel about being thrust together but also at how the attention will no doubt be diverted off Brooklyn and Nicola.”

“David’s urged Vic not to stress about it and has insisted the royals will all know how to handle the situation," the insider went on.

Meanwhile, William and Kate were hardly seen interacting with each other pleasantly with Meghan and Harry at the last royal event.

The Cambridges appeared to be distraught with the Sussexes at a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March, after Meghan and Harry earlier announced their decision to step away from the monarchy.

