Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Nov 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Kubbra Sait admits she gatecrashed Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s wedding

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Kubra Sait took matters into her own hands and found a way to bag an invite to Deepika, Ranveer's wedding

B-Town's highly sought-after couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had hosted pretty much all of Bollywood at their wedding reception in 2018.

However, they may have forgotten to add one name to the guest list: Kubbra Sait.

That certainly didn’t stop her from taking matters into her own hands and finding a way to bag an invite from the power couple themselves.

This revelation was made by the actor herself in an interview on a chat show, Sait revealed: "I met him (Ranveer Singh) many eons ago when I was hosting a show in a crowd of 5,000 people. You don't imagine to be remembered by a superstar of that order when you are hosting a show, but he remembered me.”

“Then when 'Sacred Games' released he actually texted me and I lost my plot. He told me something like, 'kya Boss, you are a daredevil'! I told him in return, 'don't forget to invite me to your wedding'.”

“So that's how I think I earned myself an invite and he very generous and kind. I would like to say, I gatecrashed his wedding with an invitation!” she added. 

