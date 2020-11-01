Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Max George romance rumours refuted as singer breaks silence

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Meghan Markle, Max George romance rumours: ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Max breaks silence

Singer Max George has dismissed romance rumours with Meghan Markle after her split with former husband Trevor Engelson.

Last year rumours were abuzz that Meghan Markle had reached out to Strictly Come Dancing contestant Max George after her breakup with her former husband Trevor Engelson before she began dating Prince Harry.

According to rumours, Meghan had sent a message to Max on microblogging site Twitter when she was ‘single and looking for a British man’.

During a TV interview on This Morning in June 2019, when Max George was asked about it, The Wanted singer put an end to the rumours, saying he and Meghan never got in touch after her breakup with Trevor, Hello Magazine reported.

Max, 32 said: "I don't know where that came from. I did read something over the weekend but I also read that she was looking for an Englishman. I don't know why they're doing this to her at the moment. There was nothing from my side."

Max George, who is currently dating Stacey since April 2019, was previously engaged to Michelle Keegan.

Meanwhile, Meghan began dating Prince Harry in 2016 and the lovebirds tied the knot in May 2018. The royal couple, who stepped down from their duties earlier this year, is currently staying in California, US.

More From Entertainment:

Anne Hathaway spills the beans on her wardrobe needs for ‘The Witches’

Anne Hathaway spills the beans on her wardrobe needs for ‘The Witches’
Justin Bieber ‘done’ with neck tattoos: ‘that’s a Hailey request'

Justin Bieber ‘done’ with neck tattoos: ‘that’s a Hailey request'
Maya Ali remembers her father on fourth death anniversary

Maya Ali remembers her father on fourth death anniversary
Harvey Weinstein slapped with federal lawsuit by accuser Mimi Haleyi

Harvey Weinstein slapped with federal lawsuit by accuser Mimi Haleyi
Emma Corrin's fate as on-screen Princess Diana all set to unfold this month

Emma Corrin's fate as on-screen Princess Diana all set to unfold this month
Victoria Beckham torn between inviting Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to son's wedding

Victoria Beckham torn between inviting Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to son's wedding
Meghan Markle, legal counsel confident they will defeat British tabloid in legal battle

Meghan Markle, legal counsel confident they will defeat British tabloid in legal battle
Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross welcome baby boy

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross welcome baby boy
Lori Loughlin's daughters having hard time holding up as actress begins to serve jail sentence

Lori Loughlin's daughters having hard time holding up as actress begins to serve jail sentence
Justin Bieber gets candid about being suicidal: 'The pain was so consistent'

Justin Bieber gets candid about being suicidal: 'The pain was so consistent'
Offset allegedly faked his arrest to gain traction on social media

Offset allegedly faked his arrest to gain traction on social media
Prince Philip reeling in pain after royal duties made him physically weak

Prince Philip reeling in pain after royal duties made him physically weak

Latest

view all