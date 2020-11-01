Prince Charles ‘panicked’ during Kate Middleton’s health scare amid pregnancy

Kate Middleton’s first pregnancy had turned out to be quite worrying as many complications had occurred during the nine-month period.

And the one person who was specifically worried about the Duchess of Cambridge’s health was none other than Prince Charles.

Kate had suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum which is an acute form of morning sickness and is quite rare in women.

The complications had left Charles fretting over his daughter-in-law’s health. However, after the duchess was rushed to the hospital, Charles had breathed a sigh of relief and expressed his elation over her carrying the future king of England.

"I'm thrilled, marvellous. It's a very nice thought of grandfatherhood in my old age, if I may say so, so that's splendid. I'm very glad my daughter-in-law is getting better, thank goodness,” Charles had said at the time.

Through the course of her pregnancy, Kate’s condition had deteriorated after which William had to spring "into action and drove his wife along with their personal security team 50 miles in their Range Rover to the hospital where Kate was placed on an IV drip.”