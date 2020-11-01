Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles ‘panicked’ during Kate Middleton’s health scare amid pregnancy

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Kate Middleton’s first pregnancy had turned out to be quite worrying as many complications had occurred during the nine-month period.

And the one person who was specifically worried about the Duchess of Cambridge’s health was none other than Prince Charles.

Kate had suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum which is an acute form of morning sickness and is quite rare in women.

The complications had left Charles fretting over his daughter-in-law’s health. However, after the duchess was rushed to the hospital, Charles had breathed a sigh of relief and expressed his elation over her carrying the future king of England.

"I'm thrilled, marvellous. It's a very nice thought of grandfatherhood in my old age, if I may say so, so that's splendid. I'm very glad my daughter-in-law is getting better, thank goodness,” Charles had said at the time.

Through the course of her pregnancy, Kate’s condition had deteriorated after which William had to spring "into action and drove his wife along with their personal security team 50 miles in their Range Rover to the hospital where Kate was placed on an IV drip.”

More From Entertainment:

Sophie Turner gears up to voice Princess Charlotte in royal series ‘The Prince’

Sophie Turner gears up to voice Princess Charlotte in royal series ‘The Prince’
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s lives as ‘spares’ have been ‘cursed’

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s lives as ‘spares’ have been ‘cursed’

Armeena Khan 'flying straight into '#Lockdown2' as UK surpasses 1mn coronavirus cases

Armeena Khan 'flying straight into '#Lockdown2' as UK surpasses 1mn coronavirus cases
Prince Harry’s royal return unlikely over Meghan Markle’s ‘clashes with family’

Prince Harry’s royal return unlikely over Meghan Markle’s ‘clashes with family’
Beyoncé vows to protect her ‘legacy’: ‘I understand my power’

Beyoncé vows to protect her ‘legacy’: ‘I understand my power’
Meghan Markle, Max George romance rumours refuted as singer breaks silence

Meghan Markle, Max George romance rumours refuted as singer breaks silence
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's first family photo with their daughter is here

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's first family photo with their daughter is here
Anne Hathaway spills the beans on her wardrobe needs for ‘The Witches’

Anne Hathaway spills the beans on her wardrobe needs for ‘The Witches’
Justin Bieber ‘done’ with neck tattoos: ‘that’s a Hailey request'

Justin Bieber ‘done’ with neck tattoos: ‘that’s a Hailey request'
Maya Ali remembers her father on fourth death anniversary

Maya Ali remembers her father on fourth death anniversary
Harvey Weinstein slapped with federal lawsuit by accuser Mimi Haleyi

Harvey Weinstein slapped with federal lawsuit by accuser Mimi Haleyi
Emma Corrin's fate as on-screen Princess Diana all set to unfold this month

Emma Corrin's fate as on-screen Princess Diana all set to unfold this month

Latest

view all