Sunday Nov 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Eminem's latest video proves the rapper isn't oblivious to what's happening in US

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Hollywood stars, TV actors, musicians and sports persons are playing their part in encouraging the people of the United States to cast their vote in the Tuesday's presidential election.

Eminem was also among the celebrities who used social media to motivate his fans to cast their ballots.

In a video message shared by the Detroit rapper it was evident that he wants the people to take part in the voting in a safe environment.  

The "Lose Yourself" rapper's message to people is "vote safely and early at arenas across America" amid the coronavirus pandemic which continues to kill people across the world.

 


During the coronavirus lockdown, Em sent meals to doctors in Detroit hospitals.

He also provided the platform of his private radio station to the young rappers in his hometown during the lockdown.

