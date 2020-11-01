Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Philip saddened by Prince Andrew’s ‘romantic escapades’: report

Prince Philip’s love for Prince Andrew turned to ‘grave disappointment’ after he became allegedly connected to the late offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Journalist Sue Arnold told Vanity Fair, “Andrew’s romantic escapades, together with some much-publicized midshipman japes, earned him the reputation of Royal Lout-About-Town, a label that saddened his mother and annoyed his father. Secretly, however, Prince Philip admires Andrew’s macho action-man image – it reminds him of his own youth.”

While he may see a glimmer of his youth in Prince Andrew, an insider told The Sun, “Philip regrets Andrew doesn’t know how to lead a simple life. He thinks he’s been too extravagant.”

According to a Channel 5 documentary, Philip: The King Without A Crown, the biggest heartbreak in Prince Philip’s eyes has been “To see your children go their separate ways and to suffer, and to do so so publicly, was very difficult for the Queen and Philip. He was probably a little frustrated that they just couldn’t get on with it.”

"That’s the kind of man he is, he’s a man who gets on with things. He was exasperated that all these things were going on within the family. None of which was the fault of the Queen or Prince Philip. But it was having repercussions on the Queen – the media were saying why can’t she control her family? Well if your son is 40-something, you don’t tell a 40-year-old how to behave. You hope that they’re going to be able to do it themselves."

