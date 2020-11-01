Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 01 2020
Bella Hadid faces backlash over latest Instagram post

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Bella Hadid is facing criticism after she expressed excitement over an encounter with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Bella surprised her fans with the pictures of the politicians waving at her as she drove past .

She said it was the best day of her life to come across the pair.

While most of her fans liked her post, others criticized the supermodel  for supporting Joe Biden.

A handful of her fans who appeared to be Trump supporters said they are unfollowing Bella.

Bella didn't disclose whether she had any interaction with the pair or just remained confined to her car.

best day ever!

