Fact check: HEC has not issued letter regarding universities' closure

The logo of the Higher Education Commission. — HEC

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Sunday issued a clarification that no letter had been issued to shut down the university campuses, reiterating that the educational institutions have been given autonomy regarding the matter.



"This Fake Letter is circulating, claiming that universities have been directed to close campuses and limit [the] number of students to 30 percent of enrolment," the HEC said in a tweet.

"HEC has not issued any such direction," it said.



The HEC said that vice-chancellors are fully empowered to decide issues of attendance or rotation of students based on the need to protect their health.

"Only the health authorities can direct the closure of universities if the coronavirus incidence rises above a critical threshold," it said.



A similar claim had been made last month that the HEC had debunked.

The HEC, in a tweet, said: "Attention Students!! HEC has not issued direction for closure of universities."

"The HEC has issued policy guidelines for all the universities to cope with the COVID-19 crisis," the statement from the body read.

