Fact check: HEC has not issued letter regarding universities' closure

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Sunday issued a clarification that no letter had been issued to shut down the university campuses, reiterating that the educational institutions have been given autonomy regarding the matter.

"This Fake Letter is circulating, claiming that universities have been directed to close campuses and limit [the] number of students to 30 percent of enrolment," the HEC said in a tweet.

"HEC has not issued any such direction," it said.

'Attention students': HEC says no directives issued for closure of universities amid coronavirus

The HEC said that vice-chancellors are fully empowered to decide issues of attendance or rotation of students based on the need to protect their health.

"Only the health authorities can direct the closure of universities if the coronavirus incidence rises above a critical threshold," it said.

A similar claim had been made last month that the HEC had debunked.

Coronavirus: No plan to close schools for now, says Punjab education minister

The HEC, in a tweet, said: "Attention Students!! HEC has not issued direction for closure of universities."

"The HEC has issued policy guidelines for all the universities to cope with the COVID-19 crisis," the statement from the body read.

