Kangana Ranaut gets an earful after slamming ‘Mirzapur’ for glorification of criminals

Kangana Ranaut's statement came in light of the murder of a 21-year-old girl named Nikita Tomar

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has slammed the web series Mirzapur for ‘glorifying’ violence and criminal acts.

This came in light of the murder of a 21-year-old girl named Nikita Tomar earlier in Faridabad, whose alleged killer claimed to have conducted the heinous act after being inspired by a character in Mirzapur.

Reacting to that, Kangana wrote on Twitter: "This is what happens when you glorify criminals, when negative and dark characters are played by good looking young men and they are shown as anti heroes not villains then this is the result, shame on Bullywood for causing more damage than good always..."

However, fans of the series were quick to shut her down as one user wrote: “Like you were druggist in Fashion , Don's wife in OUATIM , Nashedi in Gangster and more . Is this the way you are inspiring others?"

"You can't censor the internet. If people can't differentiate between films, fiction and real life, they should be prevented from watching by their parents, spouse, friends and loved ones. You can't prevent rest of the country from watching what they want. Not govt's job,” added another.