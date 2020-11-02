Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Nov 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut gets an earful after slamming ‘Mirzapur’ for glorification of criminals

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 02, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's statement came in light of the murder of a 21-year-old girl named Nikita Tomar 

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has slammed the web series Mirzapur for ‘glorifying’ violence and criminal acts.

This came in light of the murder of a 21-year-old girl named Nikita Tomar earlier in Faridabad, whose alleged killer claimed to have conducted the heinous act after being inspired by a character in Mirzapur.

Reacting to that, Kangana wrote on Twitter: "This is what happens when you glorify criminals, when negative and dark characters are played by good looking young men and they are shown as anti heroes not villains then this is the result, shame on Bullywood for causing more damage than good always..."

However, fans of the series were quick to shut her down as one user wrote: “Like you were druggist in Fashion , Don's wife in OUATIM , Nashedi in Gangster and more . Is this the way you are inspiring others?"

"You can't censor the internet. If people can't differentiate between films, fiction and real life, they should be prevented from watching by their parents, spouse, friends and loved ones. You can't prevent rest of the country from watching what they want. Not govt's job,” added another.

More From Bollywood:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra back together after she returns from 'Matrix 4' shoot

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra back together after she returns from 'Matrix 4' shoot
Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are now parents to a baby boy

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are now parents to a baby boy
Fatima Sana Shaikh was shunned by producers after 'Thugs of Hindostan' failure

Fatima Sana Shaikh was shunned by producers after 'Thugs of Hindostan' failure
Pregnant Kareena Kapoor steps out in casual outfit with mom Babita in Mumbai

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor steps out in casual outfit with mom Babita in Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana stuns as Ariana Grande on Halloween

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana stuns as Ariana Grande on Halloween
Aishwarya Rai admitted Shah Rukh Khan removed her from several films

Aishwarya Rai admitted Shah Rukh Khan removed her from several films

Kubbra Sait admits she gatecrashed Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s wedding

Kubbra Sait admits she gatecrashed Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s wedding
Aishwarya Rai praised to the skies by Rekha in emotional throwback letter

Aishwarya Rai praised to the skies by Rekha in emotional throwback letter
Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash to be hosted virtually by his fan club

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash to be hosted virtually by his fan club
Ira Khan shares a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations with friends

Ira Khan shares a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations with friends
Malaika Arora wins the internet with her ‘desi thumka’, video goes viral

Malaika Arora wins the internet with her ‘desi thumka’, video goes viral
Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis rule the stage with their amazing dance moves

Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis rule the stage with their amazing dance moves

Latest

view all