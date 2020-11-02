Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Nov 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Sania Mirza shares adorable video of Shoaib Malik out on a stroll with son Izhaan

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 02, 2020

Tennis ace Sania Mirza on Monday gave us a peek into her evening walks with family as she shared a video of her spouse Shoaib Malik, who also happens to be a famous Pakistani cricketer, walking on the track along with their baby Izhaan.

Sharing short clips on her Instagram story, Mirza penned down a loving description for his son Izhaan and his father, Malik. "Evening walks with the baby and baby daddy."

Read more: Sania Mirza’s afternoon walk snap with little Izhaan is the cutest thing on internet today

In another video clip, she took a top shot of little Izhaan holding her finger as she walked on the track. "[Izhaan] holding mumma's finger is life," she shared on the photo-sharing app.

Last month, Mirza had shared a delightful picture on Instagram where she is enjoying an afternoon walk with her little one, Izhaan Malik, as they both walk hand in hand.

"Perfect afternoon walks with my heart," Mirza wrote on Instagram.


More From Entertainment:

Shah Rukh Khan once stood up against gangster Abu Salem's incessant threats

Shah Rukh Khan once stood up against gangster Abu Salem's incessant threats
Sharmila Farooqi stuns in spooky Halloween look

Sharmila Farooqi stuns in spooky Halloween look
Prince Charles could take up 'King Philip' as his regnal name

Prince Charles could take up 'King Philip' as his regnal name
Taylor Swift is now free to re-record her old music legally

Taylor Swift is now free to re-record her old music legally

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick turn into Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt for Halloween

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick turn into Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt for Halloween
Prince William, Kate were 'unhappy' about Harry and Meghan 'overshadowing' them

Prince William, Kate were 'unhappy' about Harry and Meghan 'overshadowing' them
Johnny Depp awaits ruling in sensational libel case over 'wife beater' claims

Johnny Depp awaits ruling in sensational libel case over 'wife beater' claims
'American Idol' star Nikki McKibbin passes away at the age of 42

'American Idol' star Nikki McKibbin passes away at the age of 42
Megan Fox rebukes ex Brian Austin Green for making her look like an absent mother

Megan Fox rebukes ex Brian Austin Green for making her look like an absent mother

Amber Heard stuns in casual outfit as she appears with a friend in LA

Amber Heard stuns in casual outfit as she appears with a friend in LA
Bella Thorne and her boyfriend lit the internet on fire with new pictures

Bella Thorne and her boyfriend lit the internet on fire with new pictures

Here's why Megan Fox wouldn't want to offend Eminem

Here's why Megan Fox wouldn't want to offend Eminem

Latest

view all