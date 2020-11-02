Sania Mirza shares adorable video of Shoaib Malik out on a stroll with son Izhaan

Tennis ace Sania Mirza on Monday gave us a peek into her evening walks with family as she shared a video of her spouse Shoaib Malik, who also happens to be a famous Pakistani cricketer, walking on the track along with their baby Izhaan.



Sharing short clips on her Instagram story, Mirza penned down a loving description for his son Izhaan and his father, Malik. "Evening walks with the baby and baby daddy."

In another video clip, she took a top shot of little Izhaan holding her finger as she walked on the track. "[Izhaan] holding mumma's finger is life," she shared on the photo-sharing app.

Last month, Mirza had shared a delightful picture on Instagram where she is enjoying an afternoon walk with her little one, Izhaan Malik, as they both walk hand in hand.

"Perfect afternoon walks with my heart," Mirza wrote on Instagram.



