Thursday Oct 15 2020
Sania Mirza’s afternoon walk snap with little Izhaan is the cutest thing on internet today

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza on Thursday shared a delightful picture on Instagram where she is enjoying an afternoon walk with her little one, Izhaan Malik, as they both walk hand in hand.

"Perfect afternoon walks with my heart," Mirza wrote on Instagram.

Recently, former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik had posted an endearing video with his son Izhaan Malik after the star cricketer met his family after a long time due to his cricket engagements and flight suspensions.

Read more: Shoaib Malik pens endearing father-son post as he meets family after long time

In an Instagram post, Malik shared on how among all the titles he has been endowed all these years, his title of being “Baba” is his favourite.

“Of all the titles, I’ve been blessed with over the years, ‘Baba’ has always been my favourite and it’s all thanks to this little guy! Love you, Izhaan!” read the post on Instagram.

The couple had tied the knot on April 12, 2010, in Hyderabad, India followed by a reception in Malik’s hometown of Sialkot in Pakistan. The two are parents to one-year-old Izhaan Mirza Malik. 

