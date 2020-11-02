Real value of Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Mannat residence in Mumbai

A living example of Shah Rukh Khan’s success is his six-story palace Mannat

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has been reigning over the industry for over 25 years during which he has won over billions of hearts around the world.



On his birthday today, let’s recall and celebrate some of the star’s notable achievements. And when we talk about achievements, a living example of Shah Rukh Khan’s success is his six-story palace Mannat in Mumbai, from where he also collects love from fans around the country on his birthday.

Khan bought Mannat in 2001 on lease with a down payment of INR 13 crore and a monthly rent of INR 2325 a year. The 26,329 sq ft bungalow is facing the Arabian Sea. However, when the Maharashtra Government revised the prices of properties in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Khan was given a choice to either continue to rent Mannat at INR 19 lakh per year or simply buy it for INR 8.3 crore. The actor subsequently decided to buy the property.

The house has had its name changed several times since it was built as this prized possession was called ‘Vila Vienna' earlier, which changed to 'Jannat' and finally became 'Mannat' as it fulfilled all of SRK's wishes.