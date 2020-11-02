Eminem's new video wins the internet

Eminem on Monday announced his support to Democratic candidate Joe Biden by releasing a video titled "vote".

The Detroit rapper took to Instagram to share the video featuring the former vice president, with Eminem's "lose Yourself" playing in the background.

"One opportunity... #Vote," he captioned his Insta post, prompting quick reactions from Trump supporters.

While most of his followers praised him for encouraging the people to cast their ballots, others criticized him for supporting Biden.

"Cringe," a user wrote in the comments section.







