Johnny Depp's career comes to an end with earthshaking ruling?

Actor Johnny Depp's Hollywood career seems to suffer a major setback as he lost his libel trial against British tabloid in 'wife beater' case.'

Hollywood star is in great pain as the judgment caused 'serious harm' to his reputation as a family man.

High Court Judge Andrew Nicol dismissed the 57-year-old's claim saying the newspaper group's article had been proven to be "substantially true", adding "the claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel".



Now, Depp's reputation seems to be severely damaged and he may struggle to land major film parts in future, according to the commentators.

The 57-year-old Hollywood star had sued the media group and one of its journalists Dan Wootton over a controversial article which stated Depp had been aggressive towards his ex-wife Amber Heard, which questioned the actor's casting in the 'Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them' movie franchise.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have appeared to give evidence before the judge during a three-week hearing at London’s High Court, laying bare their tempestuous private lives and making serious allegations of domestic abuse and drug-taking.

Depp and Amber first met while making 'The Rum Diary' in 2011 and tied the knot in 2015, but Heard filed for divorce 15 months later.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star told the court he was never violent towards his ex-wife.

Denying the allegations, the actor said that she was lying, and she had attacked him on numerous occasions. He even went on to say that he lost the tip of a finger after she threw a vodka bottle at him during one ferocious row.

On the other hand, Heard said Depp would turn into a jealous alter ego, 'the monster', after taking drugs and alcohol. He had often threatened to kill her, she told the hearings, detailing 14 occasions of extreme violence when she said the actor choked, punched, slapped, head-butted, throttled and kicked her.

Three weeks of rancorous testimony at the case dubbed "the biggest English libel trial of the 21st century" included claims of drug abuse and domestic violence.

"I have found that the great majority of alleged assaults of Ms Heard by Mr Depp have been proved to the civil standard," said judge Nicol, meaning he deemed the claims more likely than not to be true on the balance of probability.

"I have reached these conclusions having examined in detail the 14 incidents on which the defendants rely as well as the overarching considerations which the claimant submitted I should take into account," he added.

The Tabloid thanked the judge for his "careful consideration" and Amber Heard "for her courage in giving evidence to the court."