Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Did Amber Heard really defecate in Johnny Depp's bed? Here's the truth

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Johnny Depp had accused Amber Heard and her friends of openly defecating in his bed earlier 

Johnny Depp lost his legal battle against a British tabloid on Monday after he failed to provide evidence that his former wife Amber Heard was the one who was abusive in their volatile marriage. 

The actor's libel case against the British publication reached a shocking verdict when a UK judge ruled the publications 'wife-beater' claims related to Heard were proven to be "substantially true."

High Court Judge Andrew Nicol also analysed and decided on who actually defecated in Depp and Heard's marital bed, as alleged earlier.

Upon filing the lawsuit against his wife, Depp had accused Heard and her friends of openly defecating in his bed, as means of taking revenge on him.

Depp had stressed how the incident “led him to conclude that his marriage to Ms. Heard could not continue” and sparked one of their many fights.

About the allegations, Judge Nicol ruled, “For what it is worth, I consider that it is unlikely that Ms. Heard or one of her friends was responsible."

Because the incident happened in Depp's absentia, "It was Ms. Heard who was likely to suffer from the feces on the bed, not him," he added.

“It was, therefore, a singularly ineffective means for Ms. Heard or one of her friends to ‘get back’ at Mr. Depp,” the judge wrote.

He also noted evidence that one of Heard’s dogs, Boo, “had an incomplete mastery of her bowels after she had accidentally consumed some marijuana.”

A representative of the actress earlier told The Post, “This accusation is completely untrue and has been designed purely to humiliate Ms. Heard."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's father determined to travel to UK to testify in Duchess's privacy court case

Meghan Markle's father determined to travel to UK to testify in Duchess's privacy court case

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green's domestic feud causes rift between former spouses

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green's domestic feud causes rift between former spouses

Fragile Queen Elizabeth mourning after 'close' family member passes away

Fragile Queen Elizabeth mourning after 'close' family member passes away
Prince William slammed for keeping public in dark about coronavirus diagnosis

Prince William slammed for keeping public in dark about coronavirus diagnosis
Kendall Jenner got party attendants tested for COVID-19, clarifies Kris Jenner

Kendall Jenner got party attendants tested for COVID-19, clarifies Kris Jenner
Prince Philip reunites with Queen Elizabeth as they return to Windsor Castle together

Prince Philip reunites with Queen Elizabeth as they return to Windsor Castle together
Selena Gomez becomes second-time godmother to cousin's baby

Selena Gomez becomes second-time godmother to cousin's baby
Gigi Hadid's last-minute message to fans is a reminder telling them to vote

Gigi Hadid's last-minute message to fans is a reminder telling them to vote

Johnny Depp's career comes to an end with earthshaking ruling?

Johnny Depp's career comes to an end with earthshaking ruling?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie may bring Queen and other royals back together

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie may bring Queen and other royals back together
Kylie Jenner stings fans with her new look at Kendall's birthday party

Kylie Jenner stings fans with her new look at Kendall's birthday party
Queen Elizabeth summons Meghan Markle and Harry to join festivities: report

Queen Elizabeth summons Meghan Markle and Harry to join festivities: report

Latest

view all