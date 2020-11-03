Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha wins toss, opts to bat first

Pakistan's Haider Ali (R) plays a shot as Zimbabwe´s wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor looks on during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 1, 2020. -AFP

RAWALPINDI: After taking an unassailable lead in the three-match series, Pakistan will hope to make it three in three against Zimbabwe in the final ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

A win would also see Pakistan go top of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League table with 30 points — equal to England that have already played six internationals winning three and losing as many in the process.

Zimbabwe have had some promising performances in the first two matches, but have failed to string together a perfect team effort. Pakistan, on the other hand, have had contributions coming in from all quarters.



The area the visitors would most like to fix would be the top order, which hasn't fired in either of the two matches. The onus will be on captain and opener Chamu Chibhabha to help deliver Zimbabwe with a strong start in the final match.

That, however, will be no easy task against Pakistan's formidable attack. Where fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz did most of the damage in the first ODI, spinner Iftikhar Ahmed led the charge in the second match.

With the quicks having provided a great start, Iftikhar chipped away into the middle order with only Sean Williams (75 off 70) going past fifty. The off-spinner struck key blows, including the wickets of Brendan Taylor and Williams on his way to a career-best haul of 5/40.

After having missed out in the first match, newly-appointed captain Babar Azam excelled in the second game striking a fluent 74-ball 77* to steer Pakistan to a six-wicket win in a modest chase of 207.

Changes expected

Pakistan are expected to make some changes in the playing lineup for the final match. Mohammad Husnain, Zafar Gohar, and Fakhar Zaman are in line to make a comeback in the squad for the last match at the expense of Abid Ali, Haris Raif, and Imad Wasim, who were not included in the fifteen-member squad named on Monday.

“There could be more changes as the occasion is good enough to try their bench strength. We are preparing for tough international assignments ahead and as such require to test backup players,” a team official told The News.