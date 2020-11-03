Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth's image was unscathed after voting remarks unlike Harry, Meghan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Ample backlash had followed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they recently encouraged Americans to cast their votes in the US election. 

With the controversial move, many royal fans and critics had been up in arms against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the 'highly political' move as royal family members are strictly forbidden from commenting on voting and elections.

However, what many may be aware of is how Queen Elizabeth II had also once done the same, way before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to a report by Wales Online, back in 2003 as well as 2014, Her Majesty had advocated for voting in Wales and Scotland.

In 2003, owing to a meager 38 percent voter turnout in Wales, the monarch had addressed the Welsh National Assembly and had encouraged people to vote.

“Elections are the fundamental means by which everyone can participate in the business of government… I share your concerns that we must encourage all our people to exercise their right to vote. This is a real challenge now before us all," the Queen had said.

Later in 2014, Reuters reported that she urged Scotland to vote for the independence referendum and make a cautious decision about their country's future. 

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé touches on her unique parenting strategies: ‘I check in with my kids’

Beyoncé touches on her unique parenting strategies: ‘I check in with my kids’
Lady Gaga urges voters to 'fight for what they believe in' during Biden rally

Lady Gaga urges voters to 'fight for what they believe in' during Biden rally

Chrissy Teigen opts for a tattoo in tribute to late baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen opts for a tattoo in tribute to late baby Jack
Trump 'laughed out loud' over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry jibe, says Piers Morgan

Trump 'laughed out loud' over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry jibe, says Piers Morgan
Mark Ruffalo in awe of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's 'strongest Avenger'

Mark Ruffalo in awe of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's 'strongest Avenger'

Ariana Grande calls for fans to stay home this Halloween: ‘please be safe’

Ariana Grande calls for fans to stay home this Halloween: ‘please be safe’
Kate Middleton didn't test positive for COVID-19, Kensington Palace confirms

Kate Middleton didn't test positive for COVID-19, Kensington Palace confirms
Johnny Depp's defeat in libel case is 'no surprise' for ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's defeat in libel case is 'no surprise' for ex-wife Amber Heard
Lady Gaga fires back at Trump: 'Glad to be living rent free in your head'

Lady Gaga fires back at Trump: 'Glad to be living rent free in your head'
Queen Elizabeth plans therapy session to unite broken family after Harry, Meghan's exit

Queen Elizabeth plans therapy session to unite broken family after Harry, Meghan's exit

BBC apologizes to Princess Diana's brother 25 years after bombshell interview

BBC apologizes to Princess Diana's brother 25 years after bombshell interview
Kendall Jenner shunned by fans after breaking COVID-19 guidelines with massive party

Kendall Jenner shunned by fans after breaking COVID-19 guidelines with massive party

Latest

view all