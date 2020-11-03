Queen Elizabeth's image was unscathed after voting remarks unlike Harry, Meghan

Ample backlash had followed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they recently encouraged Americans to cast their votes in the US election.

With the controversial move, many royal fans and critics had been up in arms against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the 'highly political' move as royal family members are strictly forbidden from commenting on voting and elections.

However, what many may be aware of is how Queen Elizabeth II had also once done the same, way before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to a report by Wales Online, back in 2003 as well as 2014, Her Majesty had advocated for voting in Wales and Scotland.

In 2003, owing to a meager 38 percent voter turnout in Wales, the monarch had addressed the Welsh National Assembly and had encouraged people to vote.

“Elections are the fundamental means by which everyone can participate in the business of government… I share your concerns that we must encourage all our people to exercise their right to vote. This is a real challenge now before us all," the Queen had said.

Later in 2014, Reuters reported that she urged Scotland to vote for the independence referendum and make a cautious decision about their country's future.