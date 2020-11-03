Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth shuns Prince Andrew’s request to rejoin the royal fold: report

Queen Elizabeth shuns Prince Andrew’s request to rejoin the royal fold: report

Prince Andrew’s return to the royal fold is a puzzling matter which has shocked royal fans for months now and while reports claim the prince may never return in a senior capacity, there are a few reports that project a different notion.

“I cannot believe for one second that anyone in the Royal Family will be thinking of putting Prince Andrew front and centre of any event any time in the near future until all of this has been decided one way or another."

Mr Ship also added, “I get the impression they have got this long-term plan. In order for that to happen there would have to be a resolution of the legal process.”

"Total exoneration on his part and his side of the story properly given. I am sure he will think twice about what kind of interview he will do next time. Then a reframing of his duties, I think it is a bit too early for that given that Ghislaine Maxwell still has not had her trial yet.”

He concluded his point by saying, “Given that Prince Andrew and the FBI as far as we know have not spoken. "It is perhaps not that right move to make at the moment, to talk about Andrew coming back to royal duties when this thing is still at the centre of the storm."

