Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian expertly puts pregnancy rumour to rest

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Khloe Kardashian has shut down pregnancy rumour prompted by Halloween pictures with Tristan Thompson and daughter True.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 36-year-old beauty shared a slew of pictures of herself, beau Tristan Thompson, and their daughter True on Halloween.

The Good American co-creator expertly put the rumor to rest by directing the fan to take a look at her picture, according to People.

When a fan commented that they were "still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she's pregnant" on Twitter, Khloé was quick to shut down the speculation.

'Well my abs say otherwise babe,' Khloe replied, which garnered a ton of virtual support from fans, family, and friends, alike.

The reality looked stunning in a shiny gold bustier which put her flat abs and flirty cleavage front and center. The photos also showed the duo's two-year-old daughter sporting a pleated gold gown that matched her parents' costumes.

Her family and friends quickly flooded the comments section with their reaction to her glamorous getup, with sister Kourtney Kardashian writing, "Holy," who received nearly 1,500 likes on her comment.

Kris Jenner made sure to show her daughter some love by writing: 'STUNNING!!!!!!!'

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry scorned Prince Charles as a child: report

Prince Harry scorned Prince Charles as a child: report
Queen Elizabeth bashed for criticizing Meghan Markle: ‘royals sell shower caps'

Queen Elizabeth bashed for criticizing Meghan Markle: ‘royals sell shower caps'
Queen Elizabeth shuns Prince Andrew’s request to rejoin the royal fold: report

Queen Elizabeth shuns Prince Andrew’s request to rejoin the royal fold: report
Cardi B to ‘vote early since ‘I get upset every time I see this man talk'

Cardi B to ‘vote early since ‘I get upset every time I see this man talk'
Kim Kardashian slammed for voting reminder: ‘tell your husband to stop’

Kim Kardashian slammed for voting reminder: ‘tell your husband to stop’
Lady Gaga urges fans to vote with heartfelt promotional PSA

Lady Gaga urges fans to vote with heartfelt promotional PSA
Harry Styles ditches his signature curls for new jaw-dropping slicked back look

Harry Styles ditches his signature curls for new jaw-dropping slicked back look
Katy Perry dons a giant voting sticker encouraging people to vote

Katy Perry dons a giant voting sticker encouraging people to vote
Johnny Depp lawyers looking to appeal 'perverse' ruling in 'wife beater' case

Johnny Depp lawyers looking to appeal 'perverse' ruling in 'wife beater' case
Queen Elizabeth upset at 'The Crown' creators over 'unfair' portrayal of Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth upset at 'The Crown' creators over 'unfair' portrayal of Prince Philip
Justin Bieber gears up for a 2020 People’s Choice Award performance

Justin Bieber gears up for a 2020 People’s Choice Award performance
Johnny Depp faces additional financial blows after losing libel case

Johnny Depp faces additional financial blows after losing libel case

Latest

view all