Wednesday Nov 04 2020
Meghan Markle makes history by voting early in 2020 US election breaking royal protocol

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Source confirms Meghan Markle voted early by mail in US presidential election 2020

Meghan Markle made sure to use her voice and be part of the US presidential election by voting early by mail. 

The Duchess of Sussex has made his history as the first royal ever to take part officially in polls!

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Meghan did indeed vote, after urging millions of Americans to get out and exercise their democratic right.

Meghan “is voting in this election," the source said. As of her husband Harry, because he still not a US citizen, he cannot vote. 

On the other hand, a very close friend confirmed that Meghan and Harry have been glued to the TV screens watching all events during the lead up to the elections.

“They have taken a keen interest in this election and I’m sure they are eagerly awaiting the outcome," the friend said.

They revealed it is likely that the Sussexes will watch the entire coverage on election day at home.

Earlier while talking from their home in Times100 PSA, Harry and Meghan ruffled a lot of feathers when they urged people to vote.

Prince Harry received a lot of flak for making political statements while still being a part of the royal family.

"As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity," he said. "What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us."

