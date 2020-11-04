Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William blasted by Meghan Markle's supporters for pulling off 'failed PR stunt'

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Prince William and Meghan Markle's unfair treatment by the royal family irks Duchess's fans 

Prince William's treatment by the royal family over hiding his coronavirus diagnosis has irked a large amount of Meghan Markle fans. 

The Duchess of Sussex's supporters pointed out how William did not face any criticism when he decided to keep his diagnosis hidden, while Meghan was brutally attacked for not disclosing the actual time of Archie's birth.

“William is reported to have been diagnosed in Apr at around the same time as his father," tweeted a royal fan.

“We are only hearing about it now, in Nov. Back at the birth of Archie, the proceedings were cloaked in secrecy. The backlash was swift & angry, Double Stds #MeghanMarkle."

Another said, “Meghan Markle's treatment by the UK press and British Royal Family will stay with me, especially when pregnant.

“As the philosopher Michael Jordan said, I took that personally. She was expected to show every inch of her uterus but Prince William can hide COVID-19 & alleged affairs.”

Meanwhile, another fan said, "Has #MeghanMarkle been blamed yet for the saintly #PrinceWilliam contracting Covid-19.”

The Duchess's supporters even questioned how Meghan and Harry were blasted for quitting the royal family, when it was duly their right to do so.

“What a SHOCK there is no criticism of #PrinceWilliam's lie regarding his supposed Covid diagnosis by the same #BritishMedia that would have eviscerated #MeghanMarkle & #PrinceHarry 10 different ways for the same thing by now. THIS is one reason the Sussexes said FU & ditched," they said.

