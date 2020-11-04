Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
Cardi B urges fans to turn in their ballots: ‘go vote, Its easy peasy’

Cardi B turned her vote in “bright and early” and has since been urging fans to do the same since it is so “easy peasy.”

The rapper urged her fans to head to the ballots via a short clip over on Instagram. She began her personal PSA by announcing, "Hey guys, I voted. It was easy, peasy.” In the end, "The hardest part was getting out the [expletive] car. [expletive], go vote because you'll feel like you — it feels good after you voted."

"You feel like you just did something. I swear it's like a weird feeling. Just go out there. The community center was nice and warm and I hope your community center is nice and warm and comfortable.”

She ended her clip with a short but brutally concise message, "Go vote, you [expletive]!"

Check it out below:

This is not the first PSA the rapper unveiled either. Cardi has been rather vocal about the elections ever since the election window began and was even quested saying at the time, "If you get caught in the lines, don't get discouraged. 'I don't want to vote anymore I'm tired of this [expletive].' No, Make sure you bring snacks, your phone is fully charged, go with a friend to keep you entertained, joke around."

