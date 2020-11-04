Cardi B struggles to keep calm as she sees the 'states turning red'

Can't connect right now! retry
American rapper Cardi B is keeping herself glued to TV screens, pretty much like the rest of the world as we await the results of the US presidential election.

Turning to her Instagram, the WAP hit maker revealed how she is keeping her nerves clam while seeing states turn red as Republican presidential nominee catches up to his Democratic counterpart Joe Biden.

Posting a video of herself smoking three cigarettes at once, Cardi added the caption: “How these elections got me watching these states turn red.” 

She had earlier said in a video: “I voted. It was easy peazy. The hardest part was getting out the [expletive] car. Go vote because … I don’t know it feels good after you vote, you feel like you just did something. I don’t know. I swear it’s like a weird feeling.” 

