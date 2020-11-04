Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
By
Web Desk

John Legend intends to keep kids ‘very involved’ in the government

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

John Legend intends to keep kids ‘very involved’ in the government

John Legend seems to have rather lofty plans for his children, so much so that he already makes it a point to discuss the government with them and makes sure they realize “that they've got to participate in their democracy."

The Grammy award-winning singer shed light on these future plans during his appearance on Joe Biden’s Philadelphia rally.

During his brief time on the stage the father-of-two admitted that he desires for his kids to get involved into their government, just so they can find the existing holes within the system, before its too late.

The singer began his short speech by giving a shoutout to his wife and children, "I want you guys to see my wife is here, and my daughter Luna's here, and my son Miles is here.”

Shortly after they joined their dad on the stage the singer admitted, "We're teaching our young people early that they've got to participate in their democracy. We're here to save democracy," he said. "All of us are here together to save democracy."


More From Entertainment:

Chrissy Teigen refuses to ‘shower off’ her hug from Kamala Harris

Chrissy Teigen refuses to ‘shower off’ her hug from Kamala Harris
Meghan Markle, Harry asked to leave US if Trump wins election: 'Keep your promise'

Meghan Markle, Harry asked to leave US if Trump wins election: 'Keep your promise'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle defend their 'interference' in US election

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle defend their 'interference' in US election

Megan Fox's outburst at ex Brian Austin Green was a long time coming

Megan Fox's outburst at ex Brian Austin Green was a long time coming
Taylor Swift urges fans to ‘make your vote count’ in last ditch plea effort

Taylor Swift urges fans to ‘make your vote count’ in last ditch plea effort
Cardi B struggles to keep calm as she sees the 'states turning red'

Cardi B struggles to keep calm as she sees the 'states turning red'
Cher plans to ‘jump all over’ if Joe Biden wins the 2020 US election

Cher plans to ‘jump all over’ if Joe Biden wins the 2020 US election
Princess Diana's brother orders BBC inquiry into infamous Panorama interview

Princess Diana's brother orders BBC inquiry into infamous Panorama interview
India's 'Sayonee' remake with Arijit Singh has Pakistani music lovers outraged!

India's 'Sayonee' remake with Arijit Singh has Pakistani music lovers outraged!
Cardi B urges fans to turn in their ballots: ‘go vote, Its easy peasy’

Cardi B urges fans to turn in their ballots: ‘go vote, Its easy peasy’
Lady Gaga’s dad shows support for Trump, ignoring his insult aimed at singer

Lady Gaga’s dad shows support for Trump, ignoring his insult aimed at singer

Kanye West concedes US presidential race

Kanye West concedes US presidential race

Latest

view all