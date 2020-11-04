Karachi man shoots dead son, injures first wife before killing himself

Police have seized weapons from the spot. Photo: Geo.tv/File (Representational Image)

KARACHI: A resident of Landhi took his own life but not before he shot dead his son and injured his wife in a fit of rage, police said Wednesday.



The incident occurred after the man got into an argument with his first wife over his second marriage. After the heated exchange of words, he fired shots at his wife and son, the latter dying on the spot while the former got injured.

SSP Malir disclosed that at the time of the incident, the man's three daughters were also present in the house but remained unhurt.



Police recovered the murder weapon.