Yasir Hussain, Amna Ilyas disheartened over Karachi’s broken transportation system

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain (L) and model Amna Ilyas(R) took their disappointment to social media over the poor infrastructure of Karachi. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain and model Amna Ilyas took their disappointment to social media after a recent report by Bloomberg declared the port city's transportation the worst in the world.



Karachi ranks as having the worst public transport system globally, according to a 2019 study by car-parts company, Mister Auto, which looked at 100 major cities, the publication wrote.



Taking a sarcastic approach, Hussain congratulated the authorities for adding another "feather to the cap" as the city already grapples with tons of infrastructural pitfalls.

Read more: Yasir Hussain gets an earful from Anoushey Ashraf for calling ‘Ertuğrul’ stars ‘garbage’

Meanwhile, Ilyas shared the article on her Instagram story, stressing how the news left her despondent.

The Bloomberg report underscores the poor state of the port city and underlines the factors behind its deteriorating infrastructure.

Roads are filled with potholes, not all traffic signals are automated, and it’s common to see drivers running red lights.

And yet the former capital is home to Pakistan’s main ports and the regional headquarters for major companies — including multinational giants — that helping it generate half of the nation’s tax revenue, the report read.

