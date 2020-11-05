Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Yasir Hussain, Amna Ilyas disheartened over Karachi’s broken transportation system

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain (L) and model Amna Ilyas(R) took their disappointment to social media over the poor infrastructure of Karachi. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain and model Amna Ilyas took their disappointment to social media after a recent report by Bloomberg declared the port city's transportation the worst in the world.

Karachi ranks as having the worst public transport system globally, according to a 2019 study by car-parts company, Mister Auto, which looked at 100 major cities, the publication wrote.

Taking a sarcastic approach, Hussain congratulated the authorities for adding another "feather to the cap" as the city already grapples with tons of infrastructural pitfalls.

Read more: Yasir Hussain gets an earful from Anoushey Ashraf for calling ‘Ertuğrul’ stars ‘garbage’

Meanwhile, Ilyas shared the article on her Instagram story, stressing how the news left her despondent.

The Bloomberg report underscores the poor state of the port city and underlines the factors behind its deteriorating infrastructure.  

Roads are filled with potholes, not all traffic signals are automated, and it’s common to see drivers running red lights.

And yet the former capital is home to Pakistan’s main ports and the regional headquarters for major companies — including multinational giants — that helping it generate half of the nation’s tax revenue, the report read.

More From Entertainment:

Trump gets schooled by Mark Ruffalo after his Twitter rant on mail-in voting

Trump gets schooled by Mark Ruffalo after his Twitter rant on mail-in voting
Ariana Grande fumes at TikTok stars for partying amid 'deathly pandemic'

Ariana Grande fumes at TikTok stars for partying amid 'deathly pandemic'
Sofia Ritchie and Scott Disick’s romance: How the former flames feel about run-in

Sofia Ritchie and Scott Disick’s romance: How the former flames feel about run-in

Kylie Jenner riles up social media with 'insensitive' tweet amid US election

Kylie Jenner riles up social media with 'insensitive' tweet amid US election
Britney Spears wants her father Jamie completely out of her affairs

Britney Spears wants her father Jamie completely out of her affairs

Lori Loughlin 'dreading' spending the remainder of her sentence behind bars

Lori Loughlin 'dreading' spending the remainder of her sentence behind bars

Princess Diana shown forged bank documents before explosive Panorama interview? BBC vows to probe

Princess Diana shown forged bank documents before explosive Panorama interview? BBC vows to probe
Lana Del Rey blasts fans claiming she voted for Trump in 2020 US election

Lana Del Rey blasts fans claiming she voted for Trump in 2020 US election
Meghan Markle for president: Duchess plans of sweeping White House

Meghan Markle for president: Duchess plans of sweeping White House

Joe Biden's snide remark for Queen Elizabeth sparks frenzy

Joe Biden's snide remark for Queen Elizabeth sparks frenzy
Blake Shelton's sweet gesture for Gwen Stefani's sons wins them over

Blake Shelton's sweet gesture for Gwen Stefani's sons wins them over
Nail-biting US election results have Priyanka Chopra and her family up all night

Nail-biting US election results have Priyanka Chopra and her family up all night

Latest

view all