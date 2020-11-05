US election rule bans Meghan Marke's son Archie from partaking in presidential race

Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 05 2020
Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Meghan Markle's son Archie ineligile to run for US presidential race when he grows up 

If Meghan Markle's son Archie has dreams of running for US presidency, he might have to give them up sadly. 

The tiny royal, despite being a US citizen, has little to no chances of trying his luck at holding the highest position in office, primarily because of one major rule.

Unless, of course, he meets a certain criteria.

This criteria basically bars anyone who does not fulfil the top 3 basic rules, listed below, to be ineligible from taking part in the presidential race.

In order to run for US presidency candidates must meet the following criteria:

  • They should be a natural-born citizen of the United States
  • A resident of the United States for 14 years
  • And at least 35 years old

In this case, Archie, who was born in the UK, despite having dual citizen may never be eligible to run for presidency in America, where his parents have opted to raise him independently.

Back in January, when Meghan and Harry announced their bombshell decision of quitting the royal family, said that they will divide their time between North America and United Kingdom.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has restricted all sorts of travel around the world, Meghan and Harry are expected to visit UK in the future.

This would mean that they will take Archie with them and if he does move from UK back and forth he may never be a US resident for 14 years.

