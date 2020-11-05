Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Nail-biting US election results have Priyanka Chopra and her family up all night

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Priyanka Chopra posted, 'It looks like it's going to be a long night'

Like most of us, the US election results have Priyanka Chopra and her family glued to the TV screens. 

Taking to Instagram Stories, Pee Cee revealed, "The uncertainty of 2020 continues... watching the #USElections with my family in L.A. Many votes still uncounted... it looks like it's going to be a long night."

As the United States of America might be close to re-electing their current president, or opt for a completely different one, all eyes are set on Republicans' Donald Trump and Democrats' Joe Biden.

Whether or not Pee Cee voted is unclear, as she still is not a US citizen, and lives there on visa.

Husband Nick Jonas, on the other hand, voted early by mail along with brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. 

View this post on Instagram

️VOTE

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on



More From Entertainment:

Joe Biden's snide remark for Queen Elizabeth sparks frenzy

Joe Biden's snide remark for Queen Elizabeth sparks frenzy
Blake Shelton's sweet gesture for Gwen Stefani's sons wins them over

Blake Shelton's sweet gesture for Gwen Stefani's sons wins them over
US election rule bans Meghan Marke's son Archie from partaking in presidential race

US election rule bans Meghan Marke's son Archie from partaking in presidential race
Meghan Markle adamant to defy criticism to peruse her dreams

Meghan Markle adamant to defy criticism to peruse her dreams
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's decades-long romantic journey will make you believe in love

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's decades-long romantic journey will make you believe in love
Scott Disick's split from Sofia Richie lands him into new relationships

Scott Disick's split from Sofia Richie lands him into new relationships
Amber Heard spotted with 'ex-boyfriend' after Johnny Depp loses case in UK

Amber Heard spotted with 'ex-boyfriend' after Johnny Depp loses case in UK
Brad Pitt's ex-girlfriend Nicole Poturalski looks devastated in new post after split

Brad Pitt's ex-girlfriend Nicole Poturalski looks devastated in new post after split
How Prince Charles and Camilla avoid risk of poisoning?

How Prince Charles and Camilla avoid risk of poisoning?

Courteney Cox approves of joke directed at Jennifer Aniston's unfavourite rapper

Courteney Cox approves of joke directed at Jennifer Aniston's unfavourite rapper
Prince Philip lacked the energy required to intervene in Megxit: report

Prince Philip lacked the energy required to intervene in Megxit: report
Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'

Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'

Latest

view all