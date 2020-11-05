Nail-biting US election results have Priyanka Chopra and her family up all night

Priyanka Chopra posted, 'It looks like it's going to be a long night'

Like most of us, the US election results have Priyanka Chopra and her family glued to the TV screens.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Pee Cee revealed, "The uncertainty of 2020 continues... watching the #USElections with my family in L.A. Many votes still uncounted... it looks like it's going to be a long night."



As the United States of America might be close to re-electing their current president, or opt for a completely different one, all eyes are set on Republicans' Donald Trump and Democrats' Joe Biden.

Whether or not Pee Cee voted is unclear, as she still is not a US citizen, and lives there on visa.

Husband Nick Jonas, on the other hand, voted early by mail along with brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas.







