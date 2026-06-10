Niall Horan sends Dinner Party invitation to Australian fans

Niall Horan has announced exciting news for his fans.

The former One Direction star is finally bringing his Dinner Party tour to Australia.

The Slow Hands hitmaker has invited all his admirers from the region to get ready as the Dinner Party tour heads to major cities in February.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, June 9, the Irish musician unveiled the date list, accompanied with a message.

“Australia !! i’m coming back,” he captioned the post. “Can’t wait to get back down to see you all in February.”

The 32-year-old added, “tickets go on sale Thursday 18 June at 2pm local time and you can sign up at niallhoran.com to access Monday’s presale beginning at 2pm local.”

Moreover an exclusive offer is awaiting for a group of lucky fans, “if you preordered the album from my official store, keep an eye on your email for a code with first access to presale tickets.”

“Cannot wait to see all your beautiful faces soon xx,” Niall penned, wrapping up the text.

For the unversed, Niall last performed in Australia in May 2024 as part of his ⁠The Show: Live on Tour.

The arena run included highly anticipated stops in Sydney (May 1) and Melbourne (May 3 and May 4).