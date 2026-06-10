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Molly Mae Hague says second time motherhood has brought unexpected joy

Molly credited her newborn son with helping her overcome fears that lingered from her first motherhood journey
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 10, 2026

This time, however, Molly's experience has been very different

Molly-Mae Hague has been embracing life as a mother of two, thanking her newborn son for helping to 'heal' her newborn fears about the newborn stage after welcoming him.

The Love Island star, 27, has previously spoken openly about the challenges she faced after the birth of her first child, Bambi.

Back in 2025, she admitted she would have been 'terrified' to see a positive pregnancy test because of her experience with early motherhood.

She said: 'I found the newborn stage so unbelievably difficult and daunting and looking back I can’t really say that there was any part of it that I enjoyed.'

This time, however, Molly's experience has been very different.

Molly Mae Hagues official Instagram account
Molly Mae Hague's official Instagram account

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday with a snap of her newborn son she penned: 'Thank you for healing so many of my newborn fears little one.

'The peace and happiness I feel this time around is something I wished for but didn't know would come.'

She added: 'The difference compared to this stage with Bambi is indescribable.'

Meanwhile it has reportedly been revealed that Molly and Tommy Fury will announce their son's name during Tommy's fight against Eddie Hall on Saturday, with the name expected to appear on his boxing shorts, according to The Sun.

The update comes after Molly revealed the gender of her second child, days after fans predicted the baby was a boy.

The Maebe founder shared a heartfelt video on Instagram on Sunday, showing little Bambi meeting her new baby brother for the first time.

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