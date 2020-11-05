Blake Shelton's sweet gesture for Gwen Stefani's sons wins them over

Blake Shelton told Gwen Stefani's boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani might be tying the knot anytime now.

The couple, finally got engaged to each other last month, after dating for five years.



Now, as per a source close to them, Blake sought permission from Gwen's three sons before proposing to her.

"Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission," a source close to the songstress revealed to PEOPLE.

"Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise," the insider added.

Although the engagement announcement came after a period of secrecy by the couple, both Blake and Gwen were "very excited" to share the big news with the world on October 27.

The singer revealed she said 'yes' to Blake via an Instagram post, "Yes please," she wrote, while Blake said, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 and the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!"

Gwen is mother to three boys: Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.